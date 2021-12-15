LA port sees record 2021 imports despite supply chain snags

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Port of Los Angeles is on track to move a record volume of import cargo this year. Officials at the nation’s busiest port expect to hit the new mark, even as they struggle to clear a backup of ship traffic and ease supply chain snarls that have been blamed for product shortages and higher shelf prices. The port expects to import about 5.5 million container units of cargo this year, a 13% jump over the previous record. Officials say cargo is moving off the docks faster but 100 ships are drifting near or headed toward the port, or the neighboring Port of Long Beach.