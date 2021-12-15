German court verdict in Berlin killing poses policy problem

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court will deliver its verdict Wednesday in the trial of a Russian man accused of a killing in the German capital two years ago that prosecutors say was ordered by Russia. The slaying of a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity sparked outrage in Germany. The outcome of the trial could stoke fresh tensions between Berlin and Moscow at a time when the new government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is trying to find its foreign policy footing with Russia. Defense lawyers this week asked the court to acquit their client. The Kremlin has called the allegations of Russian involvement in the Berlin killing “absolutely groundless.”