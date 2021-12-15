George Stevens Jr. memoir, ‘My Place in the Sun,’ out in May

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of the American Film Institute and son of Oscar-winning director George Stevens has a memoir coming out next year. George Stevens Jr.’s “My Place in the Sun” will be published May 17. Stevens’ father was known for such classics as “Shane,” Woman of the Year” and “A Place In the Sun.” George Stevens Jr., 89, started out as a production assistant on his father’s movies, produced documentaries for the United States Information Agency in the 1960s and was the founding director of the American Film Institute. In the 1970s, he helped create the Kennedy Center honors.