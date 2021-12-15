FAO: Virus hits Asian food security, as millions go hungry

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — A United Nations report says the prolonged pandemic and surging prices are undermining food security for millions of people in Asia. The report by the UN’s Food and Agricultural Organization released Wednesday says access to food worsened in 2020, with more than 375 million people facing hunger. FAO experts say the situation has worsened in this year as governments struggled to keep outbreaks at bay by restricting travel and other activities. It says 1.8 billion people lack access to a healthy diet in the Asia-Pacific region. With progress toward preventing hunger stalling, the FAO is urging comprehensive measures to improve food security.