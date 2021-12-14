Putin discusses Ukraine tensions with Macron, Niinistö

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken on the phone with his French and Finnish counterparts and reiterated his demand for guarantees precluding NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying weapons there. The Russian leader’s phone conversations with Emmanuel Macron and Sauli Niinistö come amid heightened tensions over a Russian troop buildup near Ukrainian borders that stoked fears of a possible invasion, and Western diplomatic efforts to prevent it from happening. U.S. President Joe Biden last week told Putin that Moscow would face “severe consequences” if it attacks it ex-Soviet neighbor. Moscow has denied plans to attack Ukraine and in turn blamed Ukraine for its own military buildup in the east of the country.