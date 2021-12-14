Man gets over 2 years in prison for Pelosi threat after riot

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

A North Carolina man who came to Washington armed with guns and threatened to shoot House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the day after the Jan. 6 riot was sentenced to two years and four months in prison. Cleveland Meredith Jr. planned to attend President Donald Trump’s rally on Jan. 6, but a vehicle breakdown caused him to arrive in Washington after the riot had ended. He sent an uncle a text saying he was thinking of heading to Pelosi’s speech and “putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.” Meredith’s mother, who was alarmed by her son’s extremist social media postings, learned of the threat and contacted the FBI.