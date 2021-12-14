Justices asked to let Arizona enforce ban on some abortions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona has asked the Supreme Court to allow enforcement of a ban on abortions performed solely because of Down syndrome and other genetic abnormalities. The request Tuesday from the state’s Republican attorney general, Mark Brnovich, comes as the high court is weighing rolling back abortion rights nationwide. A federal judge blocked the provision of Arizona law enacted earlier this year that would have let prosecutors bring felony charges against a doctor who knowingly terminates a pregnancy solely because of a genetic abnormality. A federal appeals court also refused to allow its enforcement.