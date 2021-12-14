Italian births decline dramatically during pandemic

MILAN (AP) — Italian women are having dramatically fewer babies than ever during the pandemic, accentuating one of the world’s lowest birth rates. The Italian statistics agency ISTAT said Tuesday that in January 2021, 10 months after the start of Italy’s draconian lockdown, marked the lowest birth rate ever recorded, with a 13.6% decline. ISTAT said after significant drops also in November and December 2020 there was “little doubt about the role of the pandemic” and that the trend appeared to be lasting.