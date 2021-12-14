Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:42 AM

Hamas accuses rival Fatah of deadly shooting in Lebanon camp

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

By AHMAD MANTASH
Associated Press

SIDON, Lebanon (AP) — Hamas officials have buried three of their members who were killed by gunfire in a tense Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon days earlier. The militant group accused members of a rival faction of the deadly shooting. A Hamas official Tuesday told mourners that Fatah militia members were behind the shootings, which he called a “heinous and cowardly crime.” There are tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees and their descendants in Lebanon, most living in refugee camps. The violence took place at a Hamas-organized funeral on Sunday in the Burj Shamali camp. The Hamas official called it “a premeditated crime” that aims to undermine security and stability in refugee camps in Lebanon. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content