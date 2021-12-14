‘Gone’: MLB umpire Tripp Gibson home in tornado-hit Mayfield

By BEN WALKER

AP Baseball Writer

Major League Baseball umpire Tripp Gibson grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky, and is back home this week after the town was devastated by a tornado last week. The 40-year-old Gibson says no one in his immediate family was injured in the storm that killed at least 74 in Kentucky. Gibson lives near Seattle and traveled back to Mayfield the day after the tornado struck. He says there are “no words” for the destruction. Several organizations are setting up relief efforts for those affected and Gibson says among them is Umps Care Charities, which was formed by MLB umpires.