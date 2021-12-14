Canada cops ask for help to ID suspect in billionaire murder

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in the murders of Canadian drug company billionaire Barry Sherman and his wife, Honey. Det. Sgt. Brandon Price says police have not been able to rule out one individual who was captured on surveillance video around the time of the murders on the evening of Dec. 13, 2017. The founder of the generic pharmaceutical company Apotex and his wife were killed inside their Toronto home. Investigators have said autopsy results showed the pair died by “ligature neck compression.″