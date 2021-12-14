10 years at helm, Kim Jong Un’s nukes are still ‘magic wand’

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Since taking power 10 years ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has cherished his country’s nuclear and missile programs, making them the core of his absolute rule. These weapons have helped Kim solidify unity at home and receive long-desired prestige on the world stage. They have also given him what he sees as a credible deterrence against U.S. hostility. Experts say that is why Kim is desperate to stick to his nukes, although U.N. sanctions and pandemic-related difficulties are creating the hardest moment of his decade of rule.