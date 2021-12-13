US electric vehicle charging network strategy being released

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is set to release a federal strategy to build 500,000 charging stations for electric vehicles across the country and ultimately transform the U.S. auto industry. The $1 trillion infrastructure law President Joe Biden signed last month authorizes the charging stations and sets aside $5 billion for states, with a goal to build a national charging network. Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce the EV-charging strategy Monday at an event in suburban Maryland. The plan establishes a joint electric vehicles office between the Energy and Transportation departments and issues guidance and standards for states.