S. Korea marks deadliest day of pandemic as hospital buckle

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has marked its deadliest day of the pandemic as an unrelenting, delta-driven spread stretched thin hospitals and left people dying while waiting for beds. Health experts warn that the country’s medical system is quickly approaching its limits and that fatalities could worsen if the government continues to be slow and hesitant in tightening social distancing. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday that 94 virus patients died in the past 24 hours while a record 906 others were in serious or critical condition. A senior Health Ministry official said medical resources are quickly running out in Seoul and nearby areas where around 86% of ICU were already occupied and more than 800 patients still waiting to be admitted.