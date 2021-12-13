Mom demands answers in Black man’s deadly Louisiana arrest

By JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Ronald Greene’s mother chastised Louisiana state lawmakers Monday for not acting quickly enough to hold state troopers accountable for her son’s deadly 2019 arrest, saying the Black motorist’s death at the end of a high-speed chase was a “murder” that’s been covered up, sugarcoated and mired in bureaucracy. Mona Hardin’s testimony to a legislative panel underscored the tension building in Louisiana as prosecutors prepare to seek the first criminal charges in the case. Troopers initially blamed Greene’s death on a crash but body camera video published by the AP instead showed several white officers punching, stunning and dragging him.