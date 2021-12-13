Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:48 AM

Marathon talks to form next Dutch coalition near finish line

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The four parties negotiating to form the next ruling Dutch coalition plan to send a policy blueprint for the next term of government to lawmakers this week. The move will mark another step toward the end of marathon talks that followed a March election. The two officials overseeing the talks announced Monday that they plan to send the plan, known as a coalition accord, to Parliament on Wednesday afternoon. Lawmakers will then debate the plan before the coalition formation process advances to the next stage — selecting ministers to make up the next Cabinet. The Netherlands’ longest ever formation process was kicked off nearly nine months ago by March 17′s general election.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content