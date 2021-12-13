Liz Weston: A year-end money checklist for people 50 and up

By LIZ WESTON of NerdWallet

For people 50 and older, taking care of year-end financial tasks can help you make the most of your money. As 2021 draws to a close, begin your end-of-the-year financial to-do list with evaluating your retirement savings rate and considering making catch-up contributions to tax-advantaged accounts such as a 401(k) or IRA. Other financial tasks to consider include creating a plan for when you’ll need to take required minimum distributions from retirement accounts and making charitable contributions from an IRA to delay those required minimum distributions. Older people could also explore whether converting an IRA to a Roth IRA makes sense.