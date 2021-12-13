Hong Kong officials distance themselves from Nanking footage

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong officials have distanced themselves from the screening of a 1937 Nanking massacre video in a primary school that left some children in tears, saying that schools are not required to screen such graphic footage. Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says while learning history is important, how it’s done is up to schools. The screening of brutal and violent footage from the Nanking massacre was shown to students in a primary school, causing some to cry and sparking complaints from parents. Hong Kong authorities have included Chinese history as a compulsory subject and indicated that students will also learn about national security, following the implementation of a sweeping national security law in the city last year in response to massive anti-government protests.