Floods in northern Spain blamed for 2 deaths, lost crops

MADRID (AP) — More than 50 people have been evacuated from areas in northern Spain hit by record flooding following heavy rain and snowfall. Spanish authorities blamed the flooding for the deaths of at least two people since Friday. The regions of Navarra and Aragón remained under severe weather warnings. In Novillas, a village of 520 near the borders of both regions, local authorities ordered the evacuation of 55 residents as the Ebro River overflowed. In the Aragon region’s capital, Zaragoza, authorities prepared for floodwaters to hit the city of 680,000 on Tuesday. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday linked the floods to the growing effects of climate change in the Iberian Peninsula.