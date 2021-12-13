EPL coronavirus cases high with Man United game in doubt

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The English Premier League has reported its highest weekly coronavirus infections while in talks with Manchester United about postponing Tuesday’s match at Brentford. United closed its training facility due to an outbreak. There were 42 cases of COVID-19 in the week to Sunday after 3,805 players and club staff were tested, a jump on the 12 cases in the previous seven days of testing. Some United players and staff returned positive tests following the 1-0 win over Norwich on Saturday evening. United says first-team operations were being halted for 24 hours to “minimize risk of any further infection.”