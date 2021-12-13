Amid tension, Southern Baptist women lead where they can

By BOB SMIETANA of Religion News Service and HOLLY MEYER of The Associated Press

Women cannot serve as the senior pastor of a Southern Baptist church. But they have long been seen as leaders on the mission field, in women’s organizations or at denominational seminaries. Others have influence in more informal ways serving their local congregations on Sundays. One Bible teacher and pastor’s wife put it this way: “Women are part of the Great Commission.” Still, ongoing disagreements over the role of women in the church are causing tension within the Southern Baptist Convention. The issue of women preaching is a major tension point. This fight has opened some women leaders up to criticism.