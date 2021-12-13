2 missing after reported collision off southern Sweden

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish and Swedish authorities says two freight ships have collided off southern Sweden, west of a Danish Baltic Sea island, with at least two people reported missing. One of the vessels has capsized. Swedes said the British-registered Scot Carrier of Britain and the Danish Karin Hoej collided south of Ystad in Sweden close to the Danish island of Bornholm. The cause of the collision was not immediately known, although there was poor visibility caused by fog. Several ships and helicopters have been sent to the scene, authorities in Sweden said.