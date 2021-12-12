Crews search rubble after 6 die at Illinois Amazon facility

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Search efforts at an Amazon facility in Illinois where at least six people were killed in a tornado are expected to take several days. But authorities don’t expect to find anymore survivors. The company has not said how many people were in the building not far from St. Louis when the tornado hit at 8:35 p.m. Friday. Both sides of the warehouse used to prepare orders for delivery collapsed inward and the roof caved. Edwardsville Fire Chief James Whiteford says police helped pull people from the rubble. While 45 employees survived, six people were killed. A seventh person was airlifted to a hospital.