Paul Revere family artifacts found in attic up for auction

CANTON, Mass. (AP) — Artifacts once owned by Paul Revere’s family are up for auction. The items were found in the attic of a home in Canton, Massachusetts believed to have been owned by the family of the legendary Revolutionary War figure. They include tools, letters and other personal items. John McInnis Auctioneers in Amesbury is selling the items in an auction that runs from Friday to Saturday. The auction house estimates the items could fetch between $1,000 and $2,000 together. Revere was famed for his midnight ride in 1775, in which he warned American forces that the British Army was approaching.