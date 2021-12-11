Crews search for the missing after devastating tornadoes

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — Rescuers are combing through fields of wreckage from Friday night’s devastating tornado outbreak in the Midwest and South. In Kentucky alone, 22 were confirmed dead by late Saturday, including 11 in and around Bowling Green. The death toll stood at 36 across five states, but officials fear more than 100 may have actually died. The twister carved a track that could rival the longest on record. Mayfield, Kentucky, was walloped by the storm and rescue efforts in the city were complicated by the fact that the city’s main fire station and emergency services hub were also hit by the twister.