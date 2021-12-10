UK says omicron to become its dominant variant within days

LONDON (AP) — The UK Health Security Agency says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly throughout Britain and is likely to become the dominant form of the disease across the country by the middle of this month. The agency says in a technical briefing that omicron is more easily transmissible than other variants. Other studies suggest that both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines are less effective in preventing symptomatic infections in people exposed to omicron, though preliminary data show that effectiveness appears to rise to between 70% and 75% after a third booster dose.