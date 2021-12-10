Skip to Content
UK police faulted over men’s killings, accused of homophobia

By KHADIJA KOTHIA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Families of four young gay men slain by a sex predator have demanded that the Metropolitan Police be held to account after an inquest concluded that bungled investigations into the slayings probably cost lives. Relatives of the victims called for the police watchdog to reopen its case as they renewed their accusations that police prejudice played a part in police inquiries concerning Stephen Port, 46, a bus depot chef sentenced to life in connection with the slayings and a string of sex assaults.

