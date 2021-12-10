Two stars of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ look back at a classic

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — It was just another job for child actor Karolyn Grimes. She was 6 and had already done four movies by the summer of 1946 when filming began on “It’s a Wonderful Life.” The only thing she recalls about the biggest movie of her career was being delighted to play in snow on the set. Former child actor Jimmy Hawkins, who played Tommy in the film, also remembers being on the set. “It’s a Wonderful Life” has become a beloved holiday tradition and marks its 75th anniversary this year. The movie was nominated for five Oscars and has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made.