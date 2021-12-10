Sudan group: Tribal violence in Darfur kills 33 more people

CAIRO (AP) — A Sudanese medical group says renewed tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s Darfur region this week have killed at least 33 more people. The statement, released on Thursday, says that fighting in the the town of Jebel Moon and the adjacent Tanjeki village in West Darfur province also left at least 10 wounded. The latest death toll raises the number of people killed in tribal fighting since October in war-wracked Darfur to at least 183. The violence has especially deteriorated in recent weeks. It comes as Sudan is mired in instability following the October military coup that has rattled an already fragile democratic transition.