Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 6:39 PM

‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — For at least two days, residents of a Denver suburb worried a black cat named Panther who somehow got himself stranded atop a 36-foot utility pole. Pleading by the cat’s owners and the enticement of food didn’t coax Panther down from his perch in the city of Aurora. Animal control and a utility company said it was best to give Panther time to come down on his own. Firefighters finally dispatched a ladder truck Friday and rescued the cat. One of Panther’s owners says he was always allowed to go outside anymore but has lost that privilege.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content