Mexican actor Carmen Salinas dies at 82

By BERENICE BAUTISTA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican actress Carmen Salinas, known for movies like “Danzón”, “Man on Fire” and “Bellas de Noche” and telenovelas and series including “María la del Barrio” and “Mujeres Asesinas”, has died. She was 82. Relatives of the actress announced her death Thursday night on Salinas’ Twitter account. Salinas had been in a coma after suffering a stroke in November. Jocular but always affable, Salinas could go from comedy to drama with ease. She is survived by her daughter María Eugenia and her grandchildren. She also appeared in Tony Scott’s “Man on Fire,” a 2004 thriller filmed in Mexico starring Denzel Washington.