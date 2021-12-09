Sheriff charged with assault while trying to break up fight

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Police say a sheriff has been charged with assault after allegedly hitting a teenage girl while trying to break up a fight during a high school basketball game in eastern Kentucky. Kentucky State Police say in a statement that Owsley County Sheriff Brent Lynch is also part of Owsley County High School’s coaching staff. Trooper Matthew Gayheart told news outlets Lynch is alleged to have rushed the floor during the fight between players and struck a Perry County Central player while breaking up the fight. The statement says Lynch was arrested Thursday by an Owsley County sheriff’s deputy and booked into the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he has an attorney.