Ralph Tavares, eldest brother of R&B quintet Tavares, dies

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ralph Tavares, the eldest of the five brothers in the Grammy-winning R&B singing group Tavares, has died. The group’s hits included 1975’s “It Only Takes a Minute” and 1976’s “Heaven Must Be Missing an Angel.” Tavares manager David Oriola says Ralph Tavares died Wednesday at his home in South Dartmouth, Massachusetts. He was 79. His group’s version of the Bee Gees’ “More Than a Woman” appeared on the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack along with the original. The soundtrack won a Grammy for album of the year and was a massive hit, giving the brothers wider fame.