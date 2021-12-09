Metropolitan Museum of Art cuts Sackler name amid opioid ire

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Museum of Art is dropping the Sackler name from seven exhibition spaces amid growing outrage over the role the family may have played in the opioid crisis. The museum and the Sackler family jointly announced on Thursday that the institution and their once-deep pocketed benefactors would part ways, removing the Sackler name from the iconic building, including the wing that houses the Temple of Dendur. In recent years, the Guggenheim, the Louvre in Paris, the Tate in London and the Jewish Museum in Berlin have all distanced themselves from the family.