Macron urges Britain to ease asylum measures, keep promises

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Britain to make it easier for people to apply for asylum and harder for people to work illegally to stem risky migration efforts across the English Channel after a recent deadly sinking. Macron also accused the British government of reneging on promises over fishing licenses and of betraying French-British friendship by signing a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Australia. Macron said the British government “doesn’t do what it says.” Britain and France accuse each other of not doing enough to prevent the deaths of at least 27 migrants whose boat sank last month off the coast of Calais.