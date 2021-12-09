Italy dentist with fake silicone arm gets vaccine – for real

ROME (AP) — An Italian dentist who presented a fake arm for a COVID-19 vaccine says he has since gotten a shot and that the vaccine “is the best weapon we have against this terrible disease.” Dr. Guido Russo faces possible criminal fraud charges for having worn a silicone arm made to a vaccine hub in the northern city of Biella. Italy has required doctors and nurses to be vaccinated since earlier this year. Russo insisted during a Wednesday night appearance on Italian talk show La7 that he wasn’t trying to dupe anyone but to protest vaccine mandates. The dentist said he received a vaccine dose the next day “because the system obliged me to.”