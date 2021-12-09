Hogan vetoes congressional map; override votes upcoming

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has vetoed a redrawn Maryland congressional map. The Republican governor’s veto on Thursday sets the stage for potential veto overrides by the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. Hogan says the map for the state’s eight U.S. House seats is drawn even more unfairly than it was a decade ago. Democrats have a supermajority in both chambers of the legislature and have more than enough votes to override a veto. Democrats currently hold a 7-1 advantage over the GOP in the state’s U.S. House delegation. The map approved by lawmakers would likely maintain that advantage and potentially enable Democrats to go 8-0.