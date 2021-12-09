Ex-media CEO sentenced to prison in college admissions scam

BOSTON (AP) — A former media company CEO who authorities say paid more than $500,000 to get her two children into elite universities has been sentenced to prison time. Elisabeth Kimmel, of Las Vegas, was the 29th parent to be sentenced in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. As part of a plea deal, Kimmel pleaded guilty in August to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in exchange for serving a six-week prison term and two years of probation. She will also be required to pay a $250,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service. Kimmel was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston.