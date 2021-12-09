China dismisses UK, Canada Olympic boycott as ‘farce’

BEIJING (AP) — China is dismissing the decision by Canada and the United Kingdom to join Washington’s diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games as a “farce.” The Foreign Ministry spokesperson told reporters at a daily briefing Thursday that China was unconcerned the absence of the officials would spark a chain reaction. It says numerous heads of state, government leaders and members of royal families have registered to attend the Games that begin Feb. 4. The three countries have said they won’t send government dignitaries to the Games to protest human rights abuses in China. New Zealand said it informed Beijing earlier that it wouldn’t be sending any officials due to pandemic travel restrictions but had also communicated its human rights concerns.