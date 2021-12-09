Skip to Content
Chile president signs law allowing same-sex marriage

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chile’s President Sebastian Piñera has signed a law permitting same-sex couples to marry and adopt. The ceremony came a little more than six months after the conservative leader surprised many by saying he would smooth the way for a marriage equality law that had long been stuck in the nation’s Congress. Backers say the measure will help hundreds of children and adolescents who until now have been unable to have legal protection from both parents. And they say hundreds of couples plan to wed when the measure takes effet in late March.

