UK to ‘effectively’ boycott Beijing Winter Olympics
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says no U.K. government minister will attend the Beijing Olympics. Johnson on Wednesday called it “effectively” a diplomatic boycott. Johnson was asked in the House of Commons whether the U.K. will join the United States, Australia and Lithuania in a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Games. He said he opposed boycotts involving athletes but that Britain would effectively be boycotting the Olympics diplomatically.