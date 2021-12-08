Turkey calls for Israeli ‘sensitivity’ toward Palestinians

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is open to improved relations with Israel but the country must first display “more sensitive” policies toward Palestinians. Erdogan was also quoted as saying on Wednesday that better ties with Israel would be beneficial for regional peace. Israel and Turkey were once close allies. But their relations have frayed throughout Erdogan’s tenure. The Turkish leader has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s policies toward the Palestinians. But there has been a sign of improving ties. Erdogan recently held telephone calls with Israeli President Isaac Herzog as well as with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.