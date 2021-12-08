Senate aims to reject Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is poised to approve a resolution overturning the Biden administration’s requirement that businesses with 100 or more workers have their employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The Democratic-led House is unlikely to take it up, which means the mandate would stand, though courts have put it on hold for now. Still, the vote would give senators a chance to come out against a policy that they say has sparked fears back home from businesses and from unvaccinated constituents worried about losing their jobs should the rule go into effect.