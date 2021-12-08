Justice Dept. still probing civil rights era police killings

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Justice Department has closed its investigation of Emmett Till’s slaying, yet agents are still probing as many as 20 other civil rights “cold cases.” Records show the review includes the killings of 13 Black men by police in three Southern states decades ago. The department’s latest report to Congress cites the killings of six men shot by police during a racial rebellion in Augusta, Georgia, in 1970. The agency also is investigating the killings of seven other Black men involved in student protests in South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana during the societal upheaval of the late 1960s and early ’70s.