Dozens of camels barred from Saudi beauty contest over Botox

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi media says that authorities have conducted their biggest-ever crackdown on camel beauty contestants that received Botox injections and other artificial touch-ups. State-run Saudi Press Agency reported Wednesday that over 40 camels were caught and disqualified from the annual pageant. Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, which kicked off earlier this month, invites the breeders of the most beautiful camels to compete for some $66 million in prize money. Botox injections, face lifts and other cosmetic alterations to make the camels more attractive are strictly prohibited. Official Saudi media reported judges are escalating their crackdown on artificially enhanced camels. The carnival seeks to preserve the camel’s central role in the kingdom’s Bedouin tradition.