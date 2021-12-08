Death toll in French apartment blast reaches 3; search over

PARIS (AP) — French rescuers have retrieved two more bodies from the remains of an apartment building in southern France that collapsed in a suspected gas explosion. That brought the overall death toll to three in the blast in the town of Sanary-sur-Mer, on France’s Mediterranean coast. The local firefighter service called off the search as no one else was reported missing. Emergency workers rescued a baby of around 10 months old and its mother. The father was found dead by the baby’s side and later two other bodies were found.