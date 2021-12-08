Can democracy still deliver? Biden convening global summit

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is convening global leaders determined to show the world that democracy can still deliver. But as the president launches the administration’s inaugural Democracy Summit on Thursday the United States is facing some of the gravest threats in years to its democratic traditions and institutions. It’s an unsettling moment for the world’s leading democracy as authoritarianism rises around the world, raising stark questions about the United States’ ability to lead by example. It’s intensifying pressure on the Biden administration to do more shore up democracy at home.