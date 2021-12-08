Body cam video documents shooting of 88-year-old Florida man

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (AP) — A body camera video shows that a Florida deputy who fatally shot an 88-year-old man while checking on his welfare repeatedly identified herself, telling him to put his gun down and firing only after he advanced on her and threatened to shoot her. The video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday documents Deputy Anastacia Castillo’s multiple attempts to deescalate the situation. The search was prompted by a neighbor’s concerns about the man’s safety. Castillo repeatedly announced her presence, saying, “sheriff’s office” and that he wasn’t in trouble. She finally fired as he moved within steps from where she was taking cover.