Statue of Confederate Gen. Forrest removed in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Confederate statue along an interstate in Tennessee that has drawn ire for years was dismantled Tuesday. The 25-foot statue of early Ku Klux Klan leader and former Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest had stood on private property alongside Interstate 65 south of downtown Nashville for more than two decades. Its removal comes just over a year after the death of property owner Bill Dorris. News outlets report the executor of the will is in the process of finalizing the distribution of assets and made the decision to remove the statue. The monument had been vandalized several times. State Sen. Heidi Campbell of Nashville had tried previously to get the statue taken down and said she was excited to see it dismantled.