Scholz sees strong US ties, leaves Olympic stance open

By GEIR MOULSON and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s incoming chancellor has pledged that his new government will stand up for a strong European Union and nurture the trans-Atlantic alliance, but he left open Tuesday whether it will join in a planned U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Olympic games. Olaf Scholz, a center-left Social Democrat, is expected to succeed longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday at the head of a new three-party coalition. He sent a message of continuity on foreign policy, and said he will continue a tradition of German chancellors making their first foreign trip to close European ally France.